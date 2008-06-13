Ku-b Design Is Glowing, Transforming Kitchen of the Future

We've shown you both modular and futuristic kitchen gizmos before, but now there's this new design that somehow combines the two. Dubbed Ku-b, it's a kind of sculptural, transforming cooking station with flat cooking plates, illuminated surfaces and built-in computer and screen. In closed position, it's a kitchen-island, but it swings open to reveal concealed drawers and storage. From designers Innova, it's part of the Atipic House project, which is all about mixing reality and experimentation. And I'm sad it's just a concept: I'd love this in my home. [Design Spotter via Born Rich]