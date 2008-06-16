JVC Expands Everio Range, Including World's First 50-Hour AVCHD Camcorder

Earlier this year, JVC fired out the first HDD palmcorder to output video in 1080p, and now it has expanded the product line with the GZ-HD30, HD40 and HD10. It's a significant revamp, since the new cams use a completely new CMOS sensor, replacing the previous 3-CCD system. The HD40 has a 120GB 1.8-inch hard drive, versus the slimmer HD30's 80GB (making it the world's smallest 80GB palmcorder). Both these high-end models record in AVCHD and MPEG2 at full HD resolution, and the HD40 can squeeze in about 50 hours of AVCHD at this res. The lower-end HD10 model can only shoot in AVCHD and has a 40GB hard drive. Full press release below the gallery.

New JVC HD Everio Line Includes World's First 50-Hour AVCHD Camcorder And Dual-Format Models

Two new HD models offer both AVCHD and MPEG-2 recording

WAYNE, NJ, June 17, 2008 - JVC has added three new high definition camcorders to its HD Everio line,

including a pair of dual-format models, one of which records up to 50 hours of AVCHD Full HD video.

Two new models, the GZ-HD40 and GZ-HD30, are the world's first

AVCHD / MPEG-2 dual-format camcorders, allowing access to the

superior long time compression afforded by AVCHD, as well as

MPEG-2's superior editing and post-production environment. Both

offer 1920 x 1080 Full HD recording in both formats to a 120GB (GZ-

HD40) or 80GB (GZ-HD30) internal hard disk drive. The third new

model, the GZ-HD10, offers 1440 x 1080 recording in the AVCHD

format to a 40GB hard drive.

Technologies behind the scenes include new CMOS imaging chips

with interpolation technology, the HD Gigabrid Duo chip that includes codecs for AVCHD in all

camcorders and MPEG-2 in the GZ-HD40 and GZ-HD30 as well as noise reduction technology, and 1920

x 1080/60P output for all camcorders via HDMI™ (V.1.3 with x.v.Color). Ease of use innovations include

Intelligent Grouping, which sorts and groups together similar themed scenes for easier access, and

Digest Playback, which creates a video montage of scenes, much like a "coming attractions" clip, when

they're burned to a DVD.

JVC designed the GZ-HD30 to meet the needs of a broad segment of people who shoot video, including

family users. More compact than the GZ-HD40, it offers all of the performance and nearly all of the

features of that model, except it has a slim 80GB internal hard disk for a maximum 33 hours of Full HD

recording, and does not come with a docking station. As of June 2008, it is the world's smallest Full HD

camcorder with 1.8" HDD.

JVC provided the GZ-HD40 with a 120GB hard disk drive for up to 50 hours of AVCHD Full HD video

recording, and a docking station to meet the requirements of the prosumer or high-end enthusiast.

JVC designed the small sized HD Everio GZ-HD10 thinking of the needs of budget-conscious users, yet it

offers a high quality KONICA MINOLTA HD LENS and a 40GB hard disk that provides up to 16 hours of

high-definition recording. The GZ-HD10's 1440x1080 AVCHD recordings are also up converted for

playback at 1920 x 1080/60P via HDMI.

All three of the new HD Everio camcorders can connect to the optionally available CU-VD50 Everio

SHARE STATION with stand alone playback. The new HD Everios can also connect to the JVC CU-VD3

SHARE STATION to offer an even more cost-efficient archiving and playback solution. The combinations

offer the world's first PC-less solution for AVCHD and MPEG-2 burning and playback, with AVCHD DVD

discs that can be shared with commonly available AVCHD compatible Blu-Ray players.

1920 x 1080 Full HD Recording

The GZ-HD40 and GZ-HD30 both have three AVCHD recording modes that all record Full HD 1920 x

1080 video. The only difference among modes is the bit rate, and while using the highest bit rate yields

the highest quality results, the image quality is remarkable even using the lowest bit rate EP mode. And

since 1920 x 1080 is truly native HDTV resolution, it requires no conversion on the part of the display

device to show high definition images.

The GZ-HD40 and GZ-HD30 also have the FHD mode for recording Full HD 1920 x 1080 MPEG-2

Transport Stream video with MPEG-1 Layer 2 audio. The GZ-HD10 records solely in 1440 x 1080

AVCHD format.

AVCHD MPEG-2 TS

1920x1080 1920x1080 1440x1080

Model / Record Mode XP SP EP FHD 1440CBR*

GZ-HD40 (120 GB) 15hr. 21 hr. 50 hr. 10 hr. 10 hr.

GZ-HD30 (80 GB) 10 hr. 14 hr. 33 hr. 6 hr. 6 hr.

1440x1080

GZ-HD10 (40 GB) 5 hr. 7 hr. 16 hr. - -

For all camcorders

Micro SDHC Card (8GB) 1hr 1hr 28 min. 3hr 20min - -

System Bit Rate (VBR) Ave. (CBR) Ave.

17 Mbps 12 Mbps. 5 Mbps 26.6 Mbps 27 Mbps

*For HDV compatible stream via i.LINK

Continuous shooting time and typical shooting time are approximate. To record video, a microSDHC card with Class 4 or higher performance is required. microSD memory cards (256MB to 2GB) and microSDHC memory cards (4GB and 8GB) have been tested for the following brands: Panasonic, Toshiba, SanDisk, ATP. Note that using other media may result in recording failure or data loss.

New CMOS Chips with Interpolation Technology

The image sensors used in the new HD Everio line are newly developed small size but high resolution

1/3" and 1/4.5" CMOS chips. This CMOS uses proprietary interpolation technology based on what JVC

developed for its 3CCD cameras. This algorithm makes it possible to generate virtual pixel data (orange

diamond area shown in illustration below) from the red, green and blue physical pixels, thereby providing

image information that actually surpasses what's required for 1920 x 1080 Full HD imaging, or for 1440 x 1080 imaging in the GZ-HD10.

*GZ-HD10 pixels are not diagonal

HD Gigabrid Duo Engine

JVC's HD Gigabrid video engine, which processes in full 1920 x 1080 progressive video, was the result of

years of experience in signal-processing technology, and uses five digital noise-reduction algorithms as

well as signal processing to improve horizontal scan resolution by approximately 20 percent over JVC's

previous interlace technology, for an extremely clear and sharp image.

New this year with the HD Gigabrid Duo engine is its further advanced integration, adding the AVCHD

codec (GZ-HD40/30/10), and incorporating all functions of the previous HD Gigabrid engine (including

MPEG-2 codec for GZ-HD40/30), as well as the USB Host controller function for use with an Everio

SHARE STATION.

1080p 60 Frame per second Progressive Output Function

Enabling output of a 1080p 60 fps progressive signal on all three models allows recordings to be enjoyed

on high-end displays. Using the same high power Genessa technology as in JVC advanced displays,

conversion to 1920 x 1080p at 60 fps provides seamless natural video, free of motion judder during fast

action activities, jaggy lines on angles, and moiré patterns on fine detail when zooming. 1920 x 1080 HD

discs played back from CU-VD50 SHARE STATION or via the camera from CU-VD3 SHARE STATION

are also converted to 60 fps progressive.

HDMI™ (V.1.3. with x.v.Color™)

The new JVC HD Everio camcorders record using x.v.Color™ technology. The universal standard xvYCC,

known as x.v.Color, provides more accurate colour reproduction with more detail and shades that look

more natural to the human eye. It can display 100 percent of the colours that the human eye is capable of

perceiving, whereas the traditional sRGB system can only display approximately 55 percent. The

difference in colour reproduction performance is especially noticeable in greens and yellows. These new

HD Everio camcorders output to televisions directly using HDMI™ (V.1.3. with x.v.Color).

Extremely Quick Response, Designed for High Quality Shooting

JVC's new HD Everio models minimize the risk of missing an important shot with faster response time for

many operations. For instance, the time lag from pressing the trigger to the start of recording is only 0.08

seconds (trigger sound set to off). That is nearly instantaneous, and a great improvement over the more

common 0.6 second delay. Likewise, the time it takes to power-on the unit has been reduced to 0.6

seconds, whereas competitive models may take over 1.5 seconds. And to play footage, it takes only 3.5

seconds to display the playback picture, which is about half the time required for other manufacturers'

products. These improvements can mean the difference between capturing a crucial shot or missing it.

In addition, JVC HD Everio camcorders include other functions that enhance convenience and quality:

* Hybrid HDD and MicroSD Recording;

* Auto Light;

* Focus Assist and Manual settings;

* Simultaneous to Video Progressive Still Shooting;

* Quick power off;

* 2.8"/ (2.7" for GZ-HD10) Clear wide LCD with Auto Backlight Brightness;

* Mic input and Accessory Shoe;

* Direct Backup button;

* In Camera File Editing (AVCHD).

Innovations in Ease of Use

JVC has equipped its new HD Everio models with new functions to enhance usability. First is the

"Intelligent Grouping" function that at the touch of a button rapidly sorts through and categorizes the

recordings stored on the camcorder's hard disk into different groups. Up to 1,000 scenes can be grouped

in three seconds or less. With scenes categorized, users will have faster and easier access to desired

scenes, a real convenience as the hard drive fills up.

As an extension of this technology, "Digest Playback" automatically generates a video montage of just the

highlight scenes when HD Everio recordings are copied to a DVD. This digest version of the disc contents,

looking much like a coming-attractions clip, will help the viewer get a general idea of what the disc is

about, saving precious time.

PC-less Archiving Using Exclusive DVD Burners

By connecting the GZ-HD40/HD30/HD10 directly to an optional CU-VD50 or CU-VD3 HD Everio SHARE

STATION via USB, the user can burn 12cm AVCHD discs from all cameras, or MPEG-2 data discs from

the GZ-HD40 and 30 to make backups and permanent

archives of selected scenes in any desired order with

just a few simple steps.

There are several options for selecting clips to be burned

to disc — all clips, manually specified clips, clip files not

yet copied, by date, video playlists created in-camera

and comprised of multiple user-selected clips, or by

event type for those clips that have been tagged with an

icon representing an event category (e.g. birthday, baby,

graduation, vacation, etc.).

Created AVCHD discs can be played on AVCHD

compatible Blu-ray players. The CU-VD50 can also be used as an external DVD drive/burner when

connected to a PC. The CU-VD50 plays back on a TV via HDMI in 1920 x 1080 60p and with x.v.Color,

analogue component and as well in standard definition video. The slim CU-VD3 offers the same burning

features, but with playback via the camcorder.

Full Complement of Interfaces

All three models are equipped with USB2.0 and HDMI digital interfaces on the camcorder. The Docking

Station supplied with the GZ-HD40 is equipped with USB2.0 and i.LINK (IEEE 1394).

USB is primarily for file saving, HDMI for digital viewing on large screen displays, and i.LINK streams high

definition video in full resolution or the 1440CBR mode. High definition video streamed by i.LINK in the

1440CBR mode is HDV-compatible and allows footage to be edited using HDV-compatible software

(functionality might be limited with some applications). HD recorded material is down-converted for output

in DV over i.LINK, or in standard definition via the analogue component/ composite output.

High Value Software Supplied

For editing and archiving via PC, the new HD Everio models come with the CyberLink BD Solution

software suite for Windows. This includes "PowerDirector™ 6 NE" for HD video editing,

"PowerProducer™ 4 NE" for authoring high definition Blu-ray discs, AVCHD discs and DVD-Video discs,

"PowerCinema™ NE for Everio" for HD file management and playback, and "PowerDVD™ 7 NE" for

playback of AVCHD discs.

The GZ-HD40/HD30 also come with a plug-in that allows HD Everio's MPEG-2 files to be used with Apple

iMovie HD 6 and Final Cut Pro 5 or 6 video software for the Macintosh. For all camcorders, AVCHD files

can be used with Apple's AVCHD applicable software without a plug-in for the Macintosh.

Model National Ad Value Available

GZ-HD40 $1,299.95 August

GZ-HD30 $999.95 August

GZ-HD10 $799.95 August