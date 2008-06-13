How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

JORDY Headset Magnifier: Not Quite as Advanced as Star Trek Version

As well as its promisingly sci-fi-sounding name, the Joint Optical Reflective Display is actually designed to help people with vision problems. It's a head-worn magnifier with autofocus that can provide up to 30x zoom, and is designed to help people with vision loss caused by macular degeneration, glaucoma or other conditions. Plus, its docking station lets you use it as a desktop 50x zoom, illuminated magnifier with digital output—so, it's not quite up there with Geordi LaForge's visor, but it's pretty powerful. No info on pricing, but demonstration models are available from manufacturer Enhanced Vision. [Gizmag via UberGizmo]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

