JORDY Headset Magnifier: Not Quite as Advanced as Star Trek Version

As well as its promisingly sci-fi-sounding name, the Joint Optical Reflective Display is actually designed to help people with vision problems. It's a head-worn magnifier with autofocus that can provide up to 30x zoom, and is designed to help people with vision loss caused by macular degeneration, glaucoma or other conditions. Plus, its docking station lets you use it as a desktop 50x zoom, illuminated magnifier with digital output—so, it's not quite up there with Geordi LaForge's visor, but it's pretty powerful. No info on pricing, but demonstration models are available from manufacturer Enhanced Vision. [Gizmag via UberGizmo]