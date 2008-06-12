How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Virtual Maestro is Like Guitar Hero, Just Without the Guitars and Rock Music

You might think you're pretty awesome playing One on expert in Guitar Hero 3, but could you conduct an entire orchestra? My guess: probably. And you'll be able to test my hypothesis with Virtual Maestro, a Wii game created by a couple of professors.

Unfortunately, the game doesn't let you play any of the instruments in an orchestra, which would be pretty cool and allow for nice, 50-person online games. Instead, it uses the Wiimote as a baton, letting you conduct the orchestra. Yep, it's a game that's totally controlled by you waving your hands to the music. Sound boring? Yes, I agree, but hey, maybe I'm wrong. Maybe there are explosions when you really get the tempo right or when you lead that soloist to perfection. Classical music explosions, that is. The future is now!

Unfortunately for you, it's not for sale. Instead, it'll be set up before London Symphony Orchestra shows to give people a chance to try their hand at conducting before seeing the real maestros at work. You'll have to settle for my incredible box art Photoshop. [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles