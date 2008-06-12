How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Is.a.Brella Wine-Bottle Umbrella Doesn't Contain Wine, Sadly

First I thought "ah... what a cute gimmick" about this Is.a.Brella thing, but then I realised the essential cleverness of the design. You're in a rush to get on the train on a rainy day: furl your Is.a.Brella, leap aboard, slide it into the bottle cover keeping it compact and tidy, and stop all those trapped raindrops from splashing onto people nearby. Neat, and pretty unusual looking too. So I get it... but what I don't get is the marketing-speak from the website, auto-translated by Google.

Grabbed the tip and pull, collapsible umbrella in the form of units. Hardcover looked like a bottle of enjoyment as well as the smooth opening and closing / wet umbrella on the receipt in the bag immediately and round, and also glad to have a Jacuzzi-whirlpool! Afterlife as a unique design is also recommended.

So... uh... if I use this thing I'll be happy to sit in a jacuzzi and contemplate the uniqueness of heaven? Wow. That's quite a sales pitch!
Anyway, the Is.a.Brella from Ofess is available in many colour combos for around US$27, but that's in Japan and there's no info on whether you can get it over here. [Sixem.com and Impress]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles