iPhone SDK Agreement Prohibits "Real-Time Route Guidance" and Saving Lives

It looks like hopes for a more robust GPS app for the iPhone 3G, with say, voice turn-by-turn navigation—or just a different way of doing things—might be well and dashed. The SDK agreement has a curious little clause that would seem to ban TomTom (or anyone else) from working their GPS magic:

"Applications may not be designed or marketed for real time route guidance; automatic or autonomous control of vehicles, aircraft, or other mechanical devices; dispatch or fleet management; or emergency or life-saving purposes."

The possibility of no new GPS wares is disconcerting—banning remotely controlling vehicles or robots is downright disturbing. And why don't they want app makers to save lives? Does this mean your iPhone would explode if you built an app for a GPS-guided, remote-controlled robot that saves lives? [BBG]

