iPhone Apps To Be Very Cheap, Mostly Free

Gene Munster took an informal poll on the floor of WWDC of 20 developers working on apps for the iPhone. And while they may or may not be a representative sample of the show's 5,200 attendees, he dug up some interesting stats all the same. Notably, 71% of iPhone apps discussed wouldn't cost a penny (or nickel, dime, quarter, etc.) to download.

For the 29% of apps that will need to be actually purchased, the average price was a pretty reasonable US$2.29. But since Apple ultimately foots the bill for distribution through iTunes and those costs can be most directly recouped through software sales, it may (ironically) not be the software developers who want to charge for iPhone apps, but Apple instead. [AppleInsider]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

