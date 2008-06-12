iPhone Apps To Be Very Cheap, Mostly Free

Gene Munster took an informal poll on the floor of WWDC of 20 developers working on apps for the iPhone. And while they may or may not be a representative sample of the show's 5,200 attendees, he dug up some interesting stats all the same. Notably, 71% of iPhone apps discussed wouldn't cost a penny (or nickel, dime, quarter, etc.) to download.

For the 29% of apps that will need to be actually purchased, the average price was a pretty reasonable US$2.29. But since Apple ultimately foots the bill for distribution through iTunes and those costs can be most directly recouped through software sales, it may (ironically) not be the software developers who want to charge for iPhone apps, but Apple instead. [AppleInsider]