iPhone App Store Developers Have Size and Price Limits: 2GB and US$999

AppleInsider has a scoop on the iPhone App Store and the limitations Apple is placing on them. Each individual app will have a hard limit of 2GB, as well as a ceiling of $999 for each app. These two look like pretty reasonable limits for all but the most extreme of cases. If someone wants to charge more than US$0, the lowest possible price is US$0.99. There are other details, such as how an App looks, how they're rated inside the store, and region control, but Apple's legal team had AppleInsider take those images down—always a sign that there was some good stuff there. [AppleInsider]