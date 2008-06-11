How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone 3G in Black or White?

While not all of us at Giz (read: none) like the white iPhone 3G, I'm sure some of you might. So feel free to vote for your favourite non-colour here. Not like it matters. Hit it, MJ!

If
You're Thinkin' About My Baby
It Don't Matter If You're Black Or White

I Said If
You're Thinkin' Of
Being My Baby
It Don't Matter If You're Black Or White

I Said If
You're Thinkin' Of
Being My Brother
It Don't Matter If You're
Black Or White

No, no , alright

Ooh, Ooh
Alright
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah Now
Alright , alright
Ooh, Ooh
Shomon
Yeah, Yeah, Yeah Now
Alright
Ooh, Ooh

Ed. Note: I actually like the white one! – JC

