iPhone 3G AT&T Activation Details: Doing It at Home is Possible, But Requires a Promise

The two things we previously heard about iPhone 3G activation on AT&T—mandatory in-store activation and a penalty if you don't activate within 30 days—seemed to contradict each other. Not anymore. Apple Insider has just heard through an internal memo that people can actually leave a retail store without activating their iPhone 3G as long as they've signed a form saying that they intend to register with a 2-year service plan within 30 days. The retail guys would then input the IMEI number of your phone into their machines, which would enter AT&T's Death Star tracking machine to allow them to know whether or not you've properly activated. Now it all makes sense. [Apple Insider - Thanks Joel!]

