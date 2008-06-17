How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone 3G AT&T Activation Details: Doing It at Home is Possible, But Requires a Promise

The two things we previously heard about iPhone 3G activation on AT&T—mandatory in-store activation and a penalty if you don't activate within 30 days—seemed to contradict each other. Not anymore. Apple Insider has just heard through an internal memo that people can actually leave a retail store without activating their iPhone 3G as long as they've signed a form saying that they intend to register with a 2-year service plan within 30 days. The retail guys would then input the IMEI number of your phone into their machines, which would enter AT&T's Death Star tracking machine to allow them to know whether or not you've properly activated. Now it all makes sense. [Apple Insider - Thanks Joel!]

And here's our gigantic FAQ about the iPhone 3G.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles