Ineligible AT&T Customers Need to Pay Full Price For iPhone 3G

AT&T just gave us new details on how their upgrading plans will work for the iPhone 3G. The company is treating the iPhone 3G pretty much just like any other phone in that people who are ineligible for upgrades have to pay the full, unsubsidised price for the phone. People who qualify for upgrade status and people who have an original iPhone are free to upgrade at the US$199/US$299 price set by Apple. AT&T hasn't specified what the unsubsidised price is, so we'll update when we know more. Here's how you know if you're eligible.

