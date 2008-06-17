HP Blackbird 002 Exhilaration Refresh Packs Newly Loosed Nvidia GTX 280 in SLI

HP is one of the first out the door with Nvidia's right-off-the-presses GeForce GTX 280 in its Blackbird 002 Exhilaration edition. Also making up the Blackbird's refreshed guts are an nForce 790i Ultra motherboard ('cause the GTX 280s are in SLI), 1600MHz DDR3 RAM, quad-core Core 2 Extreme processor (QX9770). Naturally, all of this is liquid cooled so it doesn't melt a hole in your floor.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2008 - HP today announced the release of the HP Blackbird 002 Exhilaration Edition, built for the ultimate PC gaming and performance computing experience.

The system, developed by the company's Voodoo business unit, is among the first to offer the newly released NVIDIA GeForce GTX 280 GPU-based graphics cards with DirectX 10 support in an NVIDIA SLI configuration, along with the NVIDIA nForce 790i Ultra MCP-based motherboard, DDR3 memory from Corsair, a liquid-cooled Intel® Core™ 2 Extreme quad-core processor QX9770(1), Windows Vista® Ultimate 64-bit edition(2) and more.

Available for order today, the HP Blackbird 002 Exhilaration Edition balances the performance of its next-generation component suite with stable high-performance gaming and computing. Each Exhilaration Edition system includes a Voodoo keyboard and mouse, as well as special edition SkinIt skins.

"Since its unveiling last year, HP Blackbird 002 has been recognised as one of the best designed gaming and performance systems available," said Rahul Sood, chief technology officer, HP Voodoo Business Unit. "With the HP Blackbird 002 Exhilaration Edition, we have made an incredible machine even better by leveraging the very latest in next generation components and conducting exhaustive tests to ensure that our customers enjoy a stable and immersive high-performance computing experience. We are also excited by the prospect that this system will accelerate more than just gaming applications through Visual Computing. We are so excited about this machine that I am personally signing every Exhilaration Edition Blackbird on behalf of our entire team."

The HP Blackbird 002 Exhilaration Edition includes:

· Liquid-Cooled Intel Core 2 Extreme Quad-Core Processor QX9770(1) - With a core speed of 3.2 GHz, a 2 MB L2 Cache and a 1,600 MHz Front Side Bus, the Intel Core 2 Extreme quad-core processor QX9770 is the heartbeat of the system. Experience games the way they were meant to be played, and run multimedia applications without breaking a sweat. With Intel's 45nm CPU coupled with HP Voodoo's liquid-cooling solution, users have power and performance at their disposal.

· NVIDIA Nforce 790i Ultra - The nForce 790i motherboard is Intel Core 2 Extreme quad-core ready and designed to work and play well with the latest generation of Intel CPUs. It features full support for dual channel DDR3 1600MHz memory and beyond. And even though it arrives factory tuned for performance, the performance BIOS allows for complete end-user configuration.

· NVIDIA GeForce GTX 280 graphics cards in SLI - The Blackbird Exhilaration Edition features dual liquid-cooled GeForce GTX 280 Gpus, each with 240 multi-threaded processing cores.

· Corsair 1,600 MHZ DDR3 memory - Corsair 1,600 MHz DDR3 memory, upgradeable to 4 GB(3), lets the Blackbird run the most demanding applications and games smoothly.

· Creative Audio Sound Blaster X-Fi Xtremegamer FATAL1TY Professional - True 7.1 digital sound that was developed specifically for gamers. X-RAM provides earth-shattering quality and performance enhancement for games with X-RAM support.

· Super Multi BLU-RAY disc and HD DVD-ROM drive- The Blackbird's Super Multi Blu-Ray Disc and HD-DVD-ROM(4) drive gives users an expansive range of high-definition playback options. Users can enjoy next-generation media without sacrificing support for the titles already in their collection. Play BD-DVDs, HD-DVDs, DVDs, and CDs, and burn CDs and DVDs(5), all on a single optical drive.

· Windows Vista Ultimate- To support the high performance needs of its users, the Blackbird includes Windows Vista Ultimate, the most complete edition of Windows.

HP Blackbird 002 Exhilaration Edition can be ordered on the new Voodoo DNA website www.hp.com/voodoodna.

