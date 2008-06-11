Home-Built Amphibian Frog-Truck Is Kermit's Favourite Vehicle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PopSci got their hands on this 2.5-ton home-built frogtruck, a 260-horsepower treaded monster which is the first-ever amphibious vehicle that can fully retract its drive assembly. The path for the perfect amphibian truck was as hard as the ones this thing can now travel through at 50kph: the mud flats, bogs, ice fields, snow slopes, rivers and lakes of the Alaskan tundra.

Built by 77-year-old Stan Hewitt, the truck took two years and US$130,000 to build. It wasn't the first one he did. Before this model, Hewitt constructed another hybrid. That one used 10 wheels instead of the 1-foot-wide treads of the current model, and could only travel at 16 kph on land and 11 kph on water.

It wasn't until 2004 when he decided to redesign it and go for the fully-retractable rubber-tread design, powered by a Chevy Trailblazer engine that also runs the outboard propeller. And then, he painted it green. Which, you know, it is what makes it a winner for me. [Pop Sci]

Damn, this one gets me every single time *sniff*

