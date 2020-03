At CES, Hitachi showed off an impressive 1.5-inch-thin plasma display. Today at the CEA industry update the company has told us that the concept will become a reality when the televisions go on sale in the US sometime during 2009. They also hinted that LED-backlit LCDs could be available in as little as 6 months. As for OLED, that's still a ways off.

AU: Remember Australia, Hitachi doesn't care much for us anymore, so we won't be seeing this down here ever.