How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Halo Lamp is Heaven Sent For Artists

As a guy who dabbles in the arts, I can sympathise with anyone who struggles to find the perfect light for their creative projects. The Halo Lamp by Sander Muller offers a seriously good looking solution to this problem with the Halo Lamp. Because there is a circular ring of light and no bulb, it minimises any annoying shadows that might interfere with your work. The Halo Light is a custom job, so be prepared to shell out some serious cash for it—but if you have ever been into an art supply store you are already well acquainted with exorbitantly high prices. [Sander Muller via Yatzer via Yanko via Boing Boing Gadgets]

halo_3halo-light-2halo_4

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles