Halo Lamp is Heaven Sent For Artists

As a guy who dabbles in the arts, I can sympathise with anyone who struggles to find the perfect light for their creative projects. The Halo Lamp by Sander Muller offers a seriously good looking solution to this problem with the Halo Lamp. Because there is a circular ring of light and no bulb, it minimises any annoying shadows that might interfere with your work. The Halo Light is a custom job, so be prepared to shell out some serious cash for it—but if you have ever been into an art supply store you are already well acquainted with exorbitantly high prices. [Sander Muller via Yatzer via Yanko via Boing Boing Gadgets]