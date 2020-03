If you've got a spare couple of grand loitering in your bank account, and you're a S*** W*** fan, then this graffiti'ed AT-AT walker might be so far up your galaxy it's parked in your constellation. Customised by EASE and JK5 for Suckadelic, the Hasbro toy is tagged in gin-u-wine Aurebesh language, and is expected to go for between US$1,500 and US$2,000. You can pick it up at the Christie's Pop Culture sale on June 25 in New York. [Christie's via GeekAlerts]