Google Maps Driving Simulator Lets You 'Drive' Anywhere

This top-down Google Maps-based driving simulator is one step closer to our ultimate dream: simulated driving on any street, anywhere, based on data available from Google Maps/Google Earth. Geoquake's 2D Flash version may be really simple—you only have a choice of four vehicles and there's no actual collision detection—but it's got the right idea. When someone can take in street data and feed it into a 3D driving engine so we can simulate a trip to the Grand Canyon without leaving our desks, that's when we'll know the future has arrived. [Geoquake]