Free AT&T Wi-Fi Starbucks Lawsuit Settled, Lattes Still Overpriced

Remember the T-Mobile vs Starbucks lawsuit over the free AT&T Wi-Fi, because the former said the latter broke their exclusive contract? Yeah, me neither, but apparently it has been settled: "T-Mobile, AT&T and Starbucks have entered into a memorandum of understanding to resolve their disputes and are committed to providing a high quality Wi-Fi experience for customers." The terms are undisclosed, but unfortunately they don't include the immediate closure of all Starbucks outlets through the galaxy. [Reuters]