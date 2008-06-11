How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ford's Self-Driving Hybrid DARPA Car Now Available for US$89,000

If you are looking for a self-driving car, now you can buy the ByWire XGV, the modified Ford Escape that got third place at the DARPA Urban Challenge for just US$89,000. Torc Technologies—who collaborated with Virginia Tech to develop this smartypants SUV hybrid—is going to sell the car as a research platform so other researchers can tune and add new contraptions to make it work better and look more menacing than the current version. The specs are loaded with ports, sensors, and even optional accessories, like vibration isolators. Whatever that is, we want it.

Vehicle Interface

Relay: (16) 5A SPST
Digital IO: 24 Channels, 3.3V and 5V compatible
Analogue Input: 32 Single-ended/16 Differential, 16-Bit Resolution, +/- 10V Range, 250 Khz Max Sample Rate
Analogue Outputs: (4) 12-bit resolution, +/- 10V Range
Timer/Counter: Variable reluctance speed sensor
Serial: (2) RS-232, (2) RS-232/422/485 (2 optional), Ethernet (1) Gigabit, USB (2) Version 2.0, CAN (2) Version 2.0B (optional)
Electrical: BW-100 Input Voltage 10-32 VDC
Power Consumption: 25 Watts

Environmental
Dust / Water Resistance: IP65
Operating Temperature: -20°C - 70°C
Operational Shock Rating: 10g

Optional Accessories
BW-100-VBI Vibration Isolators
BW-100-41P 41-pin cable harness
BW-100-79P 79-pin cable harness
BW-100-ETC Ethernet cable harness
BW-100-GPS GPS Receiver Module

