Firefox Mobile Video Proves It Actually Exists

Whoa—Aza Raskin, Mozilla's Head of User Experience, just put out a video showing off some of the features they've been working on for Firefox Mobile. Though it's still in the early stages, some of the features like the navigation buttons on the sides of the pages, browser actions on the footer, search bar functions and the multiple window interface all look cool... Between Opera, Safari, Skyfire and Firefox, it will be interesting to see who ends up with the best mobile product in the end. [Aza's Thoughts via Into Mobile]