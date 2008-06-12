Firefox 3 Available on Tuesday

For those who've been eagerly awaiting the next Firefox but have been too scared to deal with release candidates, Firefox 3 will be released Tuesday, June 17th. (That's just next week.) And yes, they're trying to set a marketing ploy world record. Then again, it's tough to blame a company for shameless self-promotion of a superb free product. It'd be like shunning the world's largest free ice cream festival because the free ice cream company wants people to know about their delicious free ice cream. [Mozilla via Lifehacker]