Fake Nikon D10 Images Surface, But Mid-Range, Full-Frame DSLR Might Be Real

Okay, so I'm going to go out on a limb and call these badly Photoshopped images of a rumoured Nikon D10 DSLR faaaaaake (see all that nastiness around the D10 logo?). But that doesn't mean there isn't a D10 in the works. For one, there is a hole in their line up between the prosumer D300 and the pro D3—a mid-range, full-frame DSLR to compete with Canon's 5D (and hotly anticipated 5D Mark II). Also, there are references to accessories for a D10, and Nikon expert Thom Hogan (who's written a zillion Nikon field guides) says they've never deviated from naming policies. Finally there is definitely a full frame war going on. So, still firmly in rumourland, a D10 is very possibly in the works—we'll probably know by Photokina in Sept., which looks more and more exciting. [Photography Bay, Nikon Rumours]

