Fair Share Cake Plate, Hands Off Kid!

You know what we hate? When people get all up in our cake. You know what we're talking about. You've got a sweet banana cream or a succulent red velvet, and then, you know, someone gets all up in your cake. What's with that? With this plate, you can measure your cake consumption—or more appropriately—the consumption of others. That's right. Put down the cake, kid. That 2mm is ours. And we're gonna eat it. (The cake.) [uptoyourtoronto via bookofjoe]