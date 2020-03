Chauhan Studios and Humax had this awesome concept TV on display at the Milan Design Show, which looks straight out of the spaceport in 2001: A Space Odyssey. And being named HAL, it's likely where the designer drew influence from. The LCD also has an extra set of speakers in the base to add sound depth. And with most design shows, there were no details on pricing for the HAL TV, or even a release date. [MocoLoco via Unplgged]