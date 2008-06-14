How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Eino Speakers: An Attractive Portable iPod Dock At Last

Ruggedized, retro aviation, we've done portable iPod docks a-plenty. But until now I've not liked the look of any of them... so here's the Eino. It's pretty simple, with two speakers per channel pushing out 1.4W from a Class-D amp and a bass-enhancement system called Maxx BassR. The 7.7-inch wide thing fits into a carry case, with room for your iPod. And if you're not into the colour combos in the pic, there's a blue, white and black frame option. It's available for around US$56, but that's from a Japanese site. [Technabob via BBGadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles