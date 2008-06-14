Eino Speakers: An Attractive Portable iPod Dock At Last

Ruggedized, retro aviation, we've done portable iPod docks a-plenty. But until now I've not liked the look of any of them... so here's the Eino. It's pretty simple, with two speakers per channel pushing out 1.4W from a Class-D amp and a bass-enhancement system called Maxx BassR. The 7.7-inch wide thing fits into a carry case, with room for your iPod. And if you're not into the colour combos in the pic, there's a blue, white and black frame option. It's available for around US$56, but that's from a Japanese site. [Technabob via BBGadgets]