DIY Robot Does 3D Carving: Self-Replication Still Far-Off

Robots robots robots... from sexy ones to fighting ones, we love them here at Giz. But this amazing project by commenter winchy_matt over at Robosavvy has me in two minds. It's a modified DIY hexapod robot with a motorised Dremel-tool nose, and Matt's written some code that lets the robot move the cutting tool with precision, so it acts like a little precision CNC mill. And it's amazing: wait til you see the video of it in action, carving out a model. But is this project a scary step towards self-replicating 'bots?