Diesel LED Watches Have Hidden Mirror Displays for Sci-Fi Chic

Ah, a digital watch with an LED display that's not impossible to read... fantastic! Even better, the LEDs on these new watches from Diesel are a dot-matrix screen, and are hidden behind a mirror surface that makes the whole package look suitably sci-fi. Like something Luke would've worn on his cybernetic wrist. You can even program the display to scroll messages up to 20 characters long. Having "Use the Force..." scrolling past is too much, you think? Available with a mirrored patent strap (DZ7091) or a black leather one (DZ7092) for US$170. [Diesel via Technabob]