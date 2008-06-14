How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Design the Most Illegal, Jail-Worthy Gadget Possible

For this week's Photoshop contest, I'm asking you to design or create your own gadget. One that, if released, would get you thrown in jail, or at least get whoever used it thrown in jail. Yes, I want totally illegal gadgets.

You can do gadget mockups or fake ads, any way you can think of to get your idea across. I'm looking for more humorous than disturbing here, so please use your discretion, if you have any. That's not to say I'm a puritan; you saw the last contest we did. Anyhow, just go nuts and have fun, sending your best work to [email protected] with "Illegal Gadgets" in the subject line. I'll post the best results in our Gallery of Champions next Tuesday. Get to it!

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles