Design the Most Illegal, Jail-Worthy Gadget Possible

For this week's Photoshop contest, I'm asking you to design or create your own gadget. One that, if released, would get you thrown in jail, or at least get whoever used it thrown in jail. Yes, I want totally illegal gadgets.

You can do gadget mockups or fake ads, any way you can think of to get your idea across. I'm looking for more humorous than disturbing here, so please use your discretion, if you have any. That's not to say I'm a puritan; you saw the last contest we did. Anyhow, just go nuts and have fun, sending your best work to [email protected] with "Illegal Gadgets" in the subject line. I'll post the best results in our Gallery of Champions next Tuesday. Get to it!