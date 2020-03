Denon is selling the AK-DL1 cable to link up your Denon-link audio components, and apparently it's able to "bring out all the nuances in digital audio reproduction." How does it achieve this magic? By having "high purity copper wire and high performance connection parts" plus a woven jacket to "reduce vibration." Vibration? M'kay... Best of all, if you're a complete and utter sucker audio enthusiast, this 59-inch Ethernet cable will cost you just US$500. [Denon via Crunchgear via Oh Gizmo]