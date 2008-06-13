Dell's Mini Inspiron Laptop Named E and E Slim

That upcoming mini laptop from Dell that we got the scoop on last month at All Things D just got a name. Engadget's Dell source coughed up the info that the mini notebook will be called the Dell E, which is an 8.9-inch competitor to the similarly named Asus Eee. Then there's the E Slim, which is a 12.1-inch screen, 20mm thick competitor to the MacBook Air and Lenovo X300.

Dell's further segmenting the notebook with E Classic, E Video and E Video+, which has more RAM, flash storage, webcam and Bluetooth. E Slim will get WiMAX shortly after its original release date as well. The smaller Dell E looks to start at US$299 in August, whereas the E Slim still has no price, but is supposed to hit August-September. [Engadget]