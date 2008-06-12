Datamancer Steampunk Keyboard Reviewed (Verdict: Very IBM Clacky)

Uber steampunk connoisseur, DRM hater, typist, new father and NY Times Bestselling author Cory Doctorow just received his handmade steampunk keyboard from Datamancer and he loves it. He compares it to a "well-oiled manual" and those IBM clacky keyboards that half of you crazy old bastards seem to really enjoy using to wake up your wives. It's very heavy, very metallic, and if that seems like something you're into, it costs anywhere between US$1000 and US$1500. Living the steampunk life, Sir Doctorow! [Datamancer]