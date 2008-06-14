Dan Lyons (Fake Steve Jobs) Moving to Newsweek

Dan Lyons, aka Fake Steve Jobs, is leaving Forbes after 10 years to fill the vacancy left by Steve Levy, who is going to Wired. Now there are five horsemen of the apocalypse.

When Levy went to Newsweek, I wondered if his famed Apple access would follow him. With Fake Steve, reading columns like this, it's a safe guess he may not want any additional access that may come with the weight of Newsweek. He's a horseman, but I hope he keeps that outside, mainstream perspective that our whole little world of gadget review is a ridiculous one. [Peter Kafka's Brain]