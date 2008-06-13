Dallas Cowboys Stadium Will Have World's Largest Video Screen

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking over the world's largest video screen crown from that Japanese race track in 2009. Their HDTV will be a total of 11,200 square feet—actually bigger than when they were talking about this back in 2006—which beats the 8,066 sqft. Tokyo Racetrack one by quite a large margin. If 48.5m by 21.5 metres is too big to comprehend, imagine how long four busses would be if they're parked end to end. A cheerleader nipslip would turn into Mount Vesuvius. [Dallas News - Thanks Travis!]

