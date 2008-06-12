Comcast Increasing Upload Caps By 2x/3x Tomorrow

According to leaked docs, Comcast is officially bumping up their previously tiny upload caps on two of their plans tomorrow. Their 6Mbps/384Kbps plan is becoming 6Mbps/1Mbps, and the 8Mbps/768Kbps plan is becoming 8Mbps/2Mbps. Some people might think they have this rate already because of Comcast's recently rolled out PowerBoost feature, which eliminates bandwidth caps on files of 10MB or less, and gives you a peak speed of about 2Mbps. This explains any extraordinarily high results you've been getting when using a bandwidth test site—which usually test uploads with files less than 10MB. Look out for this to hit tomorrow. See the official release after the jump.

Thanks tipster!