The ChocoCase is a sturdy case for iPhone that has an incorporated screen protector. Added to the GizFever catalog on, it says, June 10, there's one problem that I can see: it's designed for the almost-obsolete first-gen iPhone. Still, nice idea, even if it costs US$30.

Personally, I'll hang on for the ChocoCase manufacturer to come up with the dog turd case for the HTC Touch Diamond. [GizFever via Technabob]