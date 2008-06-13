Chicago Spire to Be World's Second Tallest Skyscraper

A giant joint? The horn on a unicorn? How about the taller Dubai Tower with its twists? One thing is for certain, the Chicago Spire will be the world's second tallest building when it is completed in 2011. The Spire was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava, and it will rise 2000 feet over the streets of Chicago and feature 150 floors housing 1,194 residences. And, because of its unique spiraled design, each floor rotates an average of 2.44 degrees (360 degrees in total) so that no two apartments have the same view. And the building has a LEED gold rating for supreme greenness.

According to Calatrava, the Spire was not inspired by unicorns or herbs, but "by nature, by the interaction of earth, water, and air." In keeping with that theme, the building features a number of sustainable components like high performance glass that protects migratory birds, a rainwater recycling system, and a geothermal system that uses river water to cool the building. So suck on that Dubai Tower! We can have our own crazy tall, weird looking buildings too! [Chicago Spire via Inhabitat via DVICE]