British Farmers to Build Giant, Artificial, 220-Acre Farm Under Glass

Apparently inspired by Buckminster Fuller's push for domed cities, farmers in Kent, England are building a 220-acre series of connected greenhouses, where nothing will be grown in soil. Instead, nutrient-packed water will be used to grow 1.3 million plants hydroponically. The 7 greenhouses will increase the UK's green vegetable supply 15%, and the green houses will be self sufficient during the dry season by collecting rainwater from October-April. No word on whether Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin will be allowed inside. [UK Guardian via Jaunted via io9]

