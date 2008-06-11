Brando 3-in-1 Data Dock Saves Case Space With Multi-Use Trays

For those of you with desktop PCs crammed to the gills with peripherals, this slot-loading data dock from Brando might be a neat space-saver solution. It takes up just one 3.5-inch drive bay, but has three interchangeable sleds: one for 2.5-inch SATA HDDs, one with a 4-way USB hub and one a multi-type card reader. You simply chose which you need at the time, and slide it into one of the two slots. Cleverly each aluminum-frame sled also functions as an independent USB peripheral, making them pretty useful portable accessories too. Available now for US$69. [Brando]