BluePointer Bluetooth Headset-Laser Pointer Mashup Won't Make You a Borg

I mean "Locutus of Borg" rather than the "Bjorn" variety of course... but admittedly, having a Bluetooth headset that you can whip off and use to fire red laser beams around is pretty sci-fi. It's the BluePointer from Brando, and I suppose it's a multipurpose gadget for professionals with little room in their briefcases: it's also got an ultra-bright LED torch and it can be used to flick through the slides in your presentations. You simply pair it with a notebook supporting HID profile and away you go. It's got a talk time of six hours, standby of 120, and does Bluetooth v2.0+EDR class 2. Available now for US$90, assimilation into the collective not included. [Brando]