Bloom Bicycle Attachment Seeds the World With Pedal Power, Bubbles

No, this is not an exhaust pipe for your bike (that'd be silly). It's Bloom, the pedal-powered, environmentally friendly attachment that produces seed-filled bubbles meant to transform concrete jungles into lush forests. Using nothing but the wind, a seed pellet, and a little vegetable based soapy water, the Bloom disperses bubbles into the cracks and crevices of our congested cityscape. Then nature takes over and the seedlings mature into vegetation, which is promptly exterminated by the department of public works. Just kidding. This is actually a pretty ingenious idea when you see how it works, and is one of many from Design 21's "Power to the Pedal" design competition.



[Design 21]