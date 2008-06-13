BlackBerry 'Seawolf' 9110 Clamshell for AT&T and 'Aurora' Mystery Phone Surface

BlackBerry's first flip phone, the Kickstart (9100), is obviously for T-Mobile, but Boy Genius has uncovered some stuff that refers to the BlackBerry Seawolf (9110). The model number indicates it's a version of the Kickstart with GPS for another carrier, most probably AT&T. The mystery phone is the Aurora, which is in the same series as the touchscreen Thunder, but with an indicator of SureType keyboard like the Pearl—BGR suspects it might be an R&D fossil we'll never see. Still, looks like the Kickstart won't stay T-Mo exclusive for very long (if at all). Check out the revealing code over there: [BGR]