The dudes at Crackberry have scored some serious camera time with BlackBerry's first clamshell, the Kickstart, shooting it from every possible angle. I think I'm back in the "it's, um, ugly" camp—it's definitely not a svelte or sexy number, and I don't really see it appealing to teens or other youngins if that's who the new flippiness is aimed at. But I failed art classes and Jesus cries whenever I open Photoshop, so maybe I just don't have any taste.

[Crackberry. Thanks Kevin!]