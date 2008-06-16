Bi-Cycle Tandem Bike is Perfect for the Couple That's Going Nowhere

The Bi-Cycle tandem bike picks up where the Face-to-Face one left off, and by that I mean it manages to take an incredibly unsound, dangerous idea and up the ante considerably (video below). It's basically two unicycles bolted together, and the two steering column design means that, as a passenger, the well-being of both riders is literally in your hands. Then again, which seat is the front? Who gets to decide? Why can't I shake an image of violent cell mitosis from my head? At least the thing breaks down for easy storage—which is where, I imagine, this type of bike will spend the majority of it time.

[My Atomic Mass]