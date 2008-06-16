How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bi-Cycle Tandem Bike is Perfect for the Couple That's Going Nowhere

The Bi-Cycle tandem bike picks up where the Face-to-Face one left off, and by that I mean it manages to take an incredibly unsound, dangerous idea and up the ante considerably (video below). It's basically two unicycles bolted together, and the two steering column design means that, as a passenger, the well-being of both riders is literally in your hands. Then again, which seat is the front? Who gets to decide? Why can't I shake an image of violent cell mitosis from my head? At least the thing breaks down for easy storage—which is where, I imagine, this type of bike will spend the majority of it time.

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

