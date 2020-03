In Belkin's new line of iPhone 3G cases, their standout has to be this webbed Micro Grip. Rubberised and poked with holes in all the necessary places, we're not so sure it's our cup of tea, but we can't take our eyes off it either. Still, one thing's for sure—somewhere in Cupertino, Jonathan Ive is writing one sad LiveJournal entry about how he can "now never see SpiderMan 4" but at least "possibly enjoy Iron Man 2." [Belkin's iPhone 3G cases and just for reference Griffin's iPhone 3G cases]