Astro Boy Mural Created From 138,000 Recycled Tokyo Metro Tickets



Japan loves Astro Boy even more than we love Mickey Mouse, so it's not too surprising that the little robot boy's visage is still everywhere, even though his show and manga series ended decades ago. The most recent Astro Boy art installation is a 10 by 7 foot mural that consists of 138,000 recycled Tokyo Metro tickets. The pixel art, made to mark the opening of Tokyo's new Fukutoshin subway line, depicts Astro Boy, Uran, Professor Ochanomizu and Higeoyaji traipsing around Shinjuku along with the new Fukutoshin train. Created by volunteers from around the area, the mural can be found at the Shinjuku Takashimaya Department Store. [Pink Tentacle]