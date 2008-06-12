How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AMD and NVIDIA Creating Own Spec to Compete Against USB 3.0

AMD and NVIDIA have decided they're done waiting for Intel to give them the data they need to create USB 3.0 compliant products, and plan to launch their own spec to launch against the USB 3.0 data protocol. Intel says they haven't finalised the spec and want to prevent people from developing hardware based on multiple versions. AMD and NVIDIA aren't satisfied with such an answer and feel Intel is trying to gain a sizeable lead on market share. They will apparently have their first clandestine meeting next week. I wonder if "HD DVD" will be the secret password. [CNET via Daily Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles