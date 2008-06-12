AMD and NVIDIA Creating Own Spec to Compete Against USB 3.0

AMD and NVIDIA have decided they're done waiting for Intel to give them the data they need to create USB 3.0 compliant products, and plan to launch their own spec to launch against the USB 3.0 data protocol. Intel says they haven't finalised the spec and want to prevent people from developing hardware based on multiple versions. AMD and NVIDIA aren't satisfied with such an answer and feel Intel is trying to gain a sizeable lead on market share. They will apparently have their first clandestine meeting next week. I wonder if "HD DVD" will be the secret password. [CNET via Daily Tech]