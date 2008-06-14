Air-Conditioned Bed Is Almost Way Cheaper Than A/C

For those who have been softened by years of artificially produced 22-degree work, sleep and play, this "air-conditioned bed" is a promising tool to fight midsummer sleep sweat. A simple air pad that circulates fresh air under your body, the air-conditioned bed gets the cool air just where you need it—under your sweaty backside (a lesser man might call it "swass"). And for a measly 24 cents a day in operating costs, the US$399 price tag becomes a little more reasonable. [Japan Trendshop via Techfresh]