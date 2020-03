Remember that incredible Svalbard Global Seed Vault we told you about? It protects the Earth's plants for when aliens blow up our civilization so that they too can enjoy the natural decadence of fried plantains (that are generously fertilised by our decaying corpses). 60 Minutes got a peek inside the vault, and it's pretty neat stuff. Here's a 3-minute clip exploring the ice fortress:

[AOL via digg]