There's been a slew of Hewlett Packard products over the past few days and, although this digital picture frame is probably the smallest of the bunch, it's pretty damn cute. Available in Europe at the moment, the frame has QGVA resolution, is SD-, SDHC- and MMC-compatible, can hold up to 45 pictures, and costs US$76. Like I said, cute. [CNET Asia]
3.5-Inch Digital Photo Frame from HP Small but Chic
