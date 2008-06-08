8 Lane Scalextric Slot Racer Track: The Ultimate Team Building Gadget

The 8 Lane Scalextric track from the Events House is being touted as one of the best on the planet—and I don't doubt it. The track is computer controlled and it will keep records of lap times, race winners and championship points. Unfortunately, it is only available to rent for events like team building, promotions, and parties (you couldn't afford it anyway), and you need to live in the UK (wah-wah-waaaaah).

On the plus side, if you did have access to it, you could upgrade to the Championship package and get the added benefit of 2 race marshals to keep your car on the track, race themed music on the PA system and a podium with a trophy and champagne at the finish line. [Events House via Born Rich via Tech Digest]